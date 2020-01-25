Done Deal: RB Leipzig Sign Dani Olmo

Embed from Getty Images

RB Leipzig have signed one of the most coveted playmakers in Europe during the current January transfer window.

The Bundesliga giants, a club that is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with all over the continent, have secured a move for one of the most promising playmakers in Europe as they have completed a move for Spain international Dani Olmo.

The former Spain U21 star was playing for Dinamo Zagreb but he had already decided he wanted to leave the club in January after impressing earlier this year during the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League. Several teams were keen on him, but Leipzig have won the race for his services.

Olmo, 21, has signed a deal with until the end of the 2023-24 season. He has eight goals and seven assists with Zagreb this term. It is believed Leipzig had to pay around €30million to secure the services of the Spain international, who debuted with La Roja last year against Malta.