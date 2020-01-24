Newcastle Confirm Loan Move For Valentino Lazaro

Embed from Getty Images

Newcastle United have completed a move to bolster their attacking depth looking towards the second half of the current 2019-20 Premier League. The Magpies have completed a switch for Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro.

The former RB Salzburg and Hertha Berlin speedster struggled to gain consistent playing time at Inter, and he only played 10 matches between the Serie A and the UEFA Champions League. He needed to secure more playing time with the 2020 European Championships quickly approached, and he decided to move to England.

This will be Lazaro’s first-ever experience in the Premier League and, apparently, he’s very excited to make his debut with the St. James’ Park outfit.

“I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to meet all my team-mates, get out on the training pitch and hopefully get a lot of victories in the future,” Lazaro said after completing his loan switch.

Lazaro could be available for Newcastle’s Saturday FA Cup clash at Oxford. His blistering pace and flamboyant skills could become quite useful for The Magpies during the second half of the season.

Lazaro, 23, represents Newcastle’s second signing of the January transfer window. They previous acquired former Schalke 04 midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, who comes from the Bundesliga side on loan until the end of the season.