James Maddison signs new Leicester City contract

James Maddison has signed a new contract with Leicester City, the club have officially confirmed.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but the Red Devils made no actual move for him and signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January instead. The Portuguese instantly became one of their most important players and Maddison hasn’t been mentioned in that respect again.

Maddison arrived to Leicester from Norwich City in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €25 million. In 2019/20, he made a total of 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and laying on three assists.

The contract he signed on Monday has him committed to Leicester until 2024.