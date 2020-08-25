Luis Suarez not in Koeman’s plans at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman, the newly appointed head coach at Barcelona, has informed Luis Suarez that he has no place in his plans for him, according to Catalan radio station Rac1 (via AS).

The Uruguay international arrived to Camp Nou from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 after long and wearying transfer saga. Since then, he went on to become a hugely important attacking outlet for the Blaugrana, blending in perfectly alongside club icon Lionel Messi. In his first season there, he helped Barcelona win the treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League) under Luis Enrique, and he has so far had 307 goal involvements (198 goals, 109 assists) in 283 appearances for the Catalan giants.

However, Koeman apparently called Suarez by phone on Monday and told him to start looking for a new club.

Barcelona have reportedly been looking for a long-term replacement for Suarez for quite a while now. Several names have been mentioned in that respect, including Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Timo Werner, who recently moved from RB Leipzig to Chelsea, but none more so than Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Nonetheless, the club only made an attempt to sign Lautaro, and they have so far failed to do so due to being unable to trigger his release clause, reportedly set at €111 million, and Inter being unwilling to let him go for anything less than that.

Recent reports have also mentioned the possibility of Barcelona going for Olympique Lyon’s Memphis Depay, with whom Koeman has worked during his time as the Netherlands boss.

As for Suarez, his representatives are apparently in talks about a possible return to Ajax, where the 33-year-old Uruguay striker played between the summer of 2007 and January 2011. David Beckham’s Inter Miami are also reportedly interested.

Suarez has less than one year left on his Barcelona contract.