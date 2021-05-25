CONFIRMED: Crystal Palace to sign Jacob Montes

Crystal Palace have completed and confirmed the signing of Jacob Montes from American college team Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old is a versatile midfielder, preferring a central, box-to-box role. He started out at the Portland Timbers academy, which he left for Georgetown in the summer of 2017. He was of vital influence as they won their first-ever NCAA National Championship in 2019, and played one game for the USA Under-19 side.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said everyone at the club was excited by Montes and welcomed the youngster to the club.

Big changes are expected at Selhurst Park this summer. Roy Hodgson has left the club and will probably manage no more, being 73 years old, and there are 15 players whose contracts are about expire.