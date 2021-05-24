Achraf Hakimi wants Inter stay

Having won the Serie A title with Inter Milan this season, Achraf Hakimi has no interest in leaving the club despite the reported inquiries made by Bayern Munich and Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Hakimi joined the Nerazzurri from Real Madrid last summer for a reported fee of €45 million, following a two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund where he established himself as a top prospect on the right defensive flank.

Real have probably regretted their decision to allow the 22-year-old to leave the Spanish capital permanently, with Dani Carvajal, their first choice for the role, missing a large chunk of the season.