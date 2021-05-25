Barcelona closing in on Wijnaldum signing

Georginio Wijnaldum is very close to joining Barcelona on a three-year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has run his contract with Liverpool down and has already confirmed his departure from Anfield, following their triumph over Crystal Palace in the final round of the Premier League season. Ahead of the match, Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp gave Wijnaldum a ‘guard of honor’ as he stepped out of the tunnel, the 10,000 fans present at Anfield sang his name loud throughout the match, and eventually graced his walk-off in the 78th minute with thunderous applause as James Milner stepped in off the bench.

Overall, Wijnaldum wore the famous Red shirt on 237 occasions in all competitions over five years, scoring 22 goals and producing 16th assists. His two goals in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against his prospective new club Barcelona in 2019 will live on in the memory of the Anfield faithful for years to come.

Wijnaldum said he wanted to remain at Liverpool, but he hinted at some matters going on behind the scenes which apparently influenced his decision to decline the offer of a new deal and leave.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly preparing for wholesale changes when it comes to playing personnel. Apparently, up to 17 players could leave the Camp Nou, including the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Catalans will try to fill as many gaps as possible with free signings. Apart from Wijnaldum, they’ve reportedly wrapped up the transfer of striker Sergio Aguero and centre-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City. They’ve also been linked with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay.