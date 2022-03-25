PSG work on permanent Nuno Mendes deal

Paris Saint-Germain signed Nuno Mendes on loan from Sporting Lisbon last summer, reportedly with a clause included in the deal which says that €40 million would be the amount that would enable the Ligue 1 giants to turn the move into a permanent one at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have decided to do that, though it seems they will first try to negotiate the price down if possible. With Mendes’ contract at Sporting running until 2025, it remains to be seen if the Portuguese club agree such a proposal.

The 19-year-old left-back has proven to have been a shrewd acquisition indeed, putting in fine performances for Mauricio Pochettino’s team. It would probably be accurate to say that he has now moved ahead of all other options for the role, consisting of Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Abdou Diallo, though the former two have been struggling with injuries and the latter is a centre-back by default. In all competitions, Mendes has so far made a total of 29 appearances for PSG, scoring no goals yet but providing three assists.