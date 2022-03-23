Paul Pogba refuses to rule out PSG move

Speaking to French outlet Le Figaro, Paul Pogba has refused to rule out the possibility of joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent when his contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.

Pogba arrived to United from Juventus in 2016 for a fee which reportedly amounted to around €100 million. Since then, he’s gone on to make a total of 229 appearances in all competitions for the 20-time English champions, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.

In 2017, United won the Europa League and the League Cup, and the fact that those trophies remain the last the club has won to date doesn’t sit right with Pogba. The 29-year-old has made it perfectly clear that winning silverware is his main goal, whether it be with United or somewhere else.