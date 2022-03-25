Plenty of interest in Feyenoord’s Luis Sinisterra but no offers yet

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, there is plenty of interest in the talents of Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, mostly in Spain, Italy and England. However, there haven’t been any concrete offers for the Dutch club to consider as of yet.

There have been rumours lately that Real Betis had an agreement in place to sign Sinisterra this summer, prompting Sierra, known for high-level reporting on Colombian players in Europe, to check the veracity of such claims. According to his findings, the rumours are completely false.

Feyenoord are indeed open to selling Sinisterra, whose contract runs until the summer of 2024 and his value is likely to decrease as its expiration date comes nearer. They will ask for a sum of around €20 million to relinquish the services of the 22-year-old.

🚨 FALSO: No hay ningún acuerdo entre Luis Sinisterra (22) y el #RealBetis. #Feyenoord lo planea vender por aprox. 20M€ y sabe que seguramente el colombiano se irá en verano 👀 Hay intereses de #LaLiga, #SerieA y #PremierLeague, pero NO hay ofertas aún pic.twitter.com/BA5AqF9MPR — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) March 24, 2022

Although he generally prefers to play on the left, Sinisterra is capable of doing his job on the right as well, or as a No.10 behind a striker. His career started with Colombian club Once Caldas, where he reached the first team at the age of 16 and made his move to Netherlands two years later. Since then, he’s gone on to make a total of 102 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring 30 goals and providing 26 assists. He also has three caps as a senior Colombia international.