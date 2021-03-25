“Playing alongside Messi would be very special” – Eric Garcia

There was a lot of talk last summer about Manchester City defender Eric Garcia potentially returning to Barcelona, where he came through the academy ranks before going to the North-West of England in 2017. However, nothing was agreed between the two clubs and the 20-year-old ended up staying at the Etihad for what is now the final season of his contract.

City boss Pep Guardiola, a former Barcelona man himself, said on several occasions that he would be thrilled if Garcia signed a new deal, but seemed resigned to losing the services of the young centre-back who has only made 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Spain’s clash with Greece in the World Cup qualifications tonight (Thursday), Garcia insisted he is currently focused on his club and his national team, but hasn’t ruled a change of scenery in the summer and admitted it would be special for him to play alongside ‘best in the world’ Lionel Messi.