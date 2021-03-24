Inter Milan considering Divock Origi

Inter Milan are considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, according to Calciomercato.

The Belgian, who turns 26 next month, was signed by Liverpool as a promising youngster back in 2014, though he spent the following season on loan at his old club Lille OSC. Since then, he has had a number of glorious moments at the Merseyside club, not least in 2019 when he opened and closed the 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona at Anfield in the Champions League semifinal and put the subsequent final beyond the reach of opponents Tottenham Hotspur with his team’s second goal late on, clinching Liverpool’s sixth European crown.

However, he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter for almost six years now, and this term he has done next to nothing even coming off the bench, scoring only once in 17 appearances in all competitions. He is among those expected to leave Anfield this summer, even though his contract runs for three more years.