Manchester City brace for Real Madrid challenge in Haaland race

Manchester City expect Real Madrid to pose the biggest problem in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland this summer, as reported by The Telegraph.

Haaland has been on spectacular form ever since he arrived to the Signal Iduna Park from RB Salzburg in January last year. This term alone, the 20-year-old striker has bagged 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions so far, which, along with his age, obviously puts him at the centre of attention from biggest clubs around Europe. His contract with Dortmund reportedly contains a release clause standing at €75 million which comes into effect at the end of 2021-22, but many believe that the Bundesliga side could be tempted to give up his services this summer if a considerably larger bid was to come their way.

Haaland has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich, but City see Real as the biggest threat to their plans to take him to the Etihad as manager Pep Guardiola seeks for a long-term successor for Sergio Aguero. The 32-year-old is expected to leave the Premier League table toppers this summer, with his contract set to expire.

By now, the whole football world will be well aware of Haaland’s attacking qualities, but Guardiola and his team will have the opportunity to feel them first-hand with City set to face Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals soon.

Despite the excellent form of 33-year-old Karim Benzema at the moment, Real also need to think about the future. Luka Jovic, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for €60m in 2019m, has so far failed to impose himself as the next No.9 at the Santiago Bernabeu and went back to Frankfurt this January on loan.