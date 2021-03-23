Bailly worries over new Manchester United contract

As reported by Sky Sports, Eric Bailly has some serious reservations about signing a new contract at Manchester United.

The 26-year-old centre-back is firmly behind Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and even though he played in the first leg of the Europa League clash with AC Milan, he didn’t make an appearance in any of the three matches United have played since. He has had only seven Premier League starts this season, and has come on as a substitute once.

The Ivorian started out at Espanyol and played a year and a half at Villarreal, before arriving to Old Trafford for a reported fee of around £35 million in 2016.

At the moment, Bailly is contracted to the club until 2022, which means he will be entering the final year of the deal this summer unless a new one is signed before then. That was apparently very close to happening earlier this month, but more recently, the player has told his friends he doesn’t believe he’ll ever be a regular starter in Solskjaer’s team and that he feels disrespected.

Bailly claims he loves Manchester United and the fans, and his family is settled in the city, but he believes the only reason the club have offered him a new contract was to raise his market value ahead of the summer transfer window. He has had enough of this situation, considering himself ‘too good and too young’ to be spending so much time sitting on the bench.