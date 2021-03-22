Juventus will keep Ronaldo – Paratici

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has told Sky Sports of the club’s decision to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo past this summer.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici to Sky Sport: “We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and he’ll stay with us”. 🇵🇹 #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2021

The future of the Portuguese superstar became a very hot topic following Juventus’ exit from the Champions League at the hands of FC Porto in the round of 16. A return to Real Madrid had been mentioned the most, with head coach Zinedine Zidane refusing to rule it out. It was even claimed that the Old Lady had put a price on the 36-year-old forward.

However, the appearance of the rumours in such a moment were hardly as surprise, as Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo pointed out, and Paratici’s statement indicates that they were just that – rumours.