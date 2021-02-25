Mbappe and Neymar future to be resolved soon – Leonardo

The futures of Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been topics of speculation for a long time now, but sporting director Leonardo claims the matter is very close to being resolved in both cases.

Asked about Mbappe, Leonardo expressed strong optimism the French forward would be persuaded to remain at the Parc des Princes beyond the expiration date on his current contract in the summer of 2022. There has been a lot of talk about interest from Real Madrid, and Liverpool were mentioned here and there as well, but Leonardo says he was surprised by such reports.

“I have been surprised by some of the talk surrounding Mbappe,” he told Le Parisien.

“He still has a full season on his contract. His status at the club is more and more important and he is constantly shouldering more responsibilities. Then there is consistency and his career path to take into account. We have been talking to him for some time and the time to make a decision has arrived. We have also been talking with Neymar. We will reach an outcome imminently.”

As for Neymar, he has already stated his intention to stay in the French capital quite openly, along with a hope that Mbappe would make the same decision and continue to be involved in an exciting new project under Mauricio Pochettino.

Leonardo also spoke of Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat, who are both set to run out of contract this term, and said that the Ligue 1 champions are trying to extend their respective deals as well. He was less optimistic about Julian Draxler, though, and admitted that the midfielder looks likely to leave despite being seen as important player at the club.