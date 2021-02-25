Borussia Dortmund to keep Haaland ‘at all costs’ but might allow Sancho to leave

According to latest reports in Germany, Borussia Dortmund are resolved to keep hold of Erling Haaland ‘at all costs’ this summer, despite the brilliant striker attracting attention all over Europe.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been credited with strong interest in the 20-year-old, who has so far scored 27 goals and produced seven assists in just 25 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund. The Bundesliga side have apparently discussed the squad plans for next season with Marco Rose, set to take charge at the end of this term, and agreed that Haaland must be a part of it.

They could, however, be willing to part ways with Jadon Sancho, but only if Manchester United come back with a serious offer after failing to sign the young winger last year.