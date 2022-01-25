Juventus to make Dusan Vlahovic move

Juventus are ready to step up their efforts to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The two clubs are scheduled to hold talks today (Tuesday), with the Old Lady set to make an official bid for the services of the Serbian striker. If the deal goes through, it would open the door for the departure of Alvaro Morata, who is pushing to leave Juventus and join Barcelona.

Vlahovic has been on sensational form over the last 18 month, and only Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema scored more goals in the top five European leagues in that period than the Serbia international. He also played a big part in his national team’s successful campaign to qualify directly for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Juventus and Fiorentina will be in direct contact today for Vlahović deal. Juve are ready to submit an official bid in order to sign Dusan immediately. Talks progressing. 🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Álvaro Morata hopes for Barcelona move – but it also depends on ‘masa salarial’ and on Atléti. pic.twitter.com/v0LBzJVUoX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

Vlahovic’s quality has naturally attracted attention all over the continent, with Arsenal and Manchester City credited with strong interest in taking him to the Premier League. City have since moved to within a step of signing Julian Alvarez from River Plate, but Arsenal remain in search of a striker in light of the apparently imminent departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, and the disciplinary and health issues currently plaguing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As for Juventus, they currently sit in fifth place in the Serie A, one point behind Atalanta in fourth, though the team from Bergamo have a game in hand. They obviously face a tough battle to secure Champions League football for next season, and Vlahovic could prove just the weapon they need to help them over the line.