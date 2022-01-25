Sevilla and Manchester United agree Anthony Martial loan

Sevilla and Manchester United have reached an agreement over the proposed loan transfer of Anthony Martial, according to multiple sources.

The versatile forward is scheduled to travel to Spain today (Tuesday) to complete the necessary arrangements and sign the contract, and providing there are no unexpected turns of events, he will be playing for the La Liga side for the remainder of 2021-22. Sevilla have no option to make the deal permanent in the summer, and his contract with United will still have two years left to run when he returns.

Sevilla have taken on the obligation of paying Martial’s £150,000-per-week wages in full, on top of a loan fee set at £5 million.

Martial pushed hard to leave Old Trafford in search of regular game-time this winter, having scored just once in 11 matches in all competitions since the start of the season.