Manchester City close in on River Plate striker Julian Alvarez

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez for a while now, and according to a number of sources, a deal is now close.

The Premier League champions tried hard to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer but failed, and even though they comfortably top the league at the moment, they still haven’t replaced Sergio Aguero, who left as a free agent to join Barcelona and has since retired from playing professionally for health reasons.

Alvarez scored 18 league goals in the 2021 season, topping the Argentinian Professional Football League in that aspect, helping River Plate to the league title on the way. At the age of 21, he’s shown a strong likeness to Aguero, Manchester City’s all-time record goalscorer.