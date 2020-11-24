Tafekusa Kubo wants Villarreal loan cut short

Tafekusa Kubo joined Villarreal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid this summer in the hope of getting regular game-time, something he will have admitted wouldn’t be feasible at the Santiago Bernabeu right now. However, according to reports in Spain, he isn’t happy with the opportunities at the loan club either.

Kubo was involved in all of the 10 La Liga matches Villarreal have played so far, but only once he was included in the starting line-up by head coach Unai Emery and even then he was replaced after just over an hour. Nine times he came on off the bench, never for more than 26 minutes.

With that in mind, he is pparently thinking about cutting the loan short to search for a better temporary destination in January.