Manchester City to target Jack Grealish

Manchester City will be going all-out to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa next season at a recommendation from Kevin De Bruyne, according to the Mirror.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder passed through the Villa academy, and apart from a season-long loan spell with Notts County in 2013/14, he has so far been a one-club player, making a total of 195 appearances, scoring 30 goals and assisting further 30.

He was a subject of much speculation throughout last season with Manchester United reportedly having a strong interest in his services, but this summer he signed a new contract which now binds him to Aston Villa until the end of 2024/25. It means that any club considering a move for him would have to be aware that he would probably cost close to, or over, £100 million, with some reports claiming that is exactly the release clause in his new deal.

His stock has risen further this season with his performances being fantastic, earning him a debut as a senior England international just over two months ago.

England recently faced Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, and it seems that De Bruyne, playing for Belgium of course, was impressed by what he saw from Grealish and later advised City boss Pep Guardiola to urge the club to spare no expense to sign the Villa captain.

City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and paying £100m for a player, though a club-record if it happens, shouldn’t be a problem if Guardiola indeed sees Grealish as the player to help his team snap out of the apparent stupor which has them in 13th place in the Premier League table at the moment.