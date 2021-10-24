Luis Suarez wants new Atletico contract

Luis Suarez wants to stay at Atletico Madrid past the summer of 2022, when the two-year contract he signed upon arrival from Barcelona expires, according to Marca.

The 34-year-old striker made no secret of his disappointment with Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman for informing him through a 40-second telephone call that his services were no longer needed at the club. Having joined from Liverpool in 2014, Suarez scored 195 goals and produced 113 assists in 283 matches in six years for the Catalan club, helping them win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League. His frustration at being dismissed by Koeman like that is quite understandable, given everything he had done at the Camp Nou.

Nonetheless, Suarez went on to score 21 goals for Atletico and played a big part as his new club won the La Liga title in 2020-21. This term, he has five goals in all competitions to his name so far, more than any of his teammates.

The man who has 65 goals in 126 matches as a Uruguay international obviously feels there’s still a lot he can do at the highest level, and he wants to keep playing for Diego Simeone’s team for as long as possible.

It was slightly surprising that he was left on the bench as Atletico slumped to a 2-3 home defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week, but with Antoine Griezmann suspended for the next round for picking up a straight red card, Suarez is set to be in the starting XI when he returns to Anfield, the place he called home between January 2011 and the summer of 2014.