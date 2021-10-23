Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career

Mohamed Salah has just over 18 months remaining on his Liverpool contract, and talks over a new one are currently underway. The Egyptian has been on incredible form this term, scoring 12 goals and contributing four assists in no more than 11 matches in all competitions for his club so far.

Salah has been breaking all sorts of records ever since he arrived at Anfield in 2017. In his first season at the club, he scored more goals than any player ever in a 38-game Premier League season. Some believed at the time he would amount to no more than a one-season wonder, but now, the 29-year-old is Liverpool’s top Champions League scorer in history with 31 goals, his next Premier League goal will see him overtake Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the African player with most goals in the English top flight (both stand at 104 right now), and if he scores it against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, it will be the 10th consecutive match in all competitions with his name on the scoresheet. He already holds the club record with nine.

However, Salah’s future at Liverpool remains uncertain. Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday, the winger said he would like to stay at the club until the last day of his playing career. He also said it would make him extremely sad if he ever had to line up against Liverpool; he doesn’t even want to think about that as a possibility.

But Salah admits that the situation is not in his hands. It is between the club and his representative Ramy Abbas Issa that an agreement must be reached.