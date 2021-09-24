Antonio Rudiger talking to no club but Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger says he isn’t involved in any talks except those with Chelsea about a new deal. The 28-year-old defender is in the final year of his contract with the London Blues, and that, along with his superb performances, has stirred a lot of speculation about his future.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both said to be impressed by the quality of the Germany international and are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation. Bayern Munich have been credited with interest as well, though head coach Julian Nagelsmann played down those rumours in a recent press conference in a joking manner.

“I’m not talking about players from other clubs, particularly outside of the transfer window,” he said. “But I will speak of him as a football fan: He has developed very well. Thomas Tuchel has coached him well. Before he was sidelined at Chelsea but now he is a crucial player. I can’t say anything else.

“Believe it or not, I haven’t spoken to Brazzo [sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic] about it yet. Even if I had, I wouldn’t give that away.

“I have to see how long he still has to go on his contract. Then I will see if I have any money in my wallet.”

Meanwhile, Rudiger spoke to Sky in Germany and said he considers his future decision as the most important one of his career, and that he still hasn’t spoken to any club other than Chelsea about a potential deal. Tuchel is still optimistic about an agreement being reached soon, even though reports claim that the talks between the player and the club have hit an impasse.