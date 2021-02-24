Lucas Digne signs new Everton contract

Lucas Digne has signed a new contract with Everton, set to keep him at Goodison Park until 2025.

The left-back joined Everton from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, having been unable to displace Jordi Alba from the Catalan team. The Toffees reportedly paid just over €20 million for his services, and since then, he’s gone on to make 97 appearances in the blue shirt so far, scoring five goals and laying on 19 assists.

Speaking to Everton TV, Digne said the decision to extend his contract was easy to make, due to the love he feels from the fans and the club undergoing an exciting project under Carlo Ancelotti at the moment.