Liverpool target Neuhaus coy on future

Speaking to German publication Kicker, Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus has refused to rule out leaving the club in the summer amid rumours linking him with Liverpool, though he insists he is happy at the Bundesliga club.

The Premier League champions appear set to lose the services of Georginio Wijnaldum, who still hasn’t agreed a new contract with his current one expiring at the end of the season. They’ve reportedly identified Neuhaus as a suitable replacement, should the 30-year-old Dutch international leave indeed.

Neuhaus, 23, is a player of similar mould, very skilled at keeping the ball under pressure and contributing much at either end of the pitch. This term he has played a total of 30 games in all competitions, registering six goals and as many assists.

“I have a contract until 2024 and I have very big goals for this season,” Neuhaus said. “That’s what I’m concentrating on now. [Transfer talk] is really not a big issue for me now.

“I play at Borussia, I have a contract, and we as a club are still pursuing very big goals this season. I can’t say what will happen in the summer at the moment.”