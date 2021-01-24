“If I extend, it’s so that I stay” – Kylian Mbappe on new PSG contract

The future of Kylian Mbappe is the topic which generates arguably the most speculation in the football world right now. The brilliant 22-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has already won four Ligue 1 titles, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue twice each, played in the Champions League final, and won the 2018 World Cup with France. With obviously a lot still to come in his career, he seems to be weighing out his options carefully.

At the moment, only two courses seem likely enough; he will either renew his contract and stay in the French capital, or swap it for the Spanish one by joining Real Madrid. The press in England (and elsewhere) has been crediting Liverpool as well, but it seems the Premier League champions simply aren’t willing to pay the kind of money PSG would most likely ask for this summer. If he doesn’t sign a new contract and doesn’t go anywhere, which would obviously open the possibility of a free transfer, things might change on that front.

It’s no secret that the option Mbappe is looking at the most right now is to sign that contract. Speaking to Telefoot a few days ago, he made it clear he was happy in Paris. But he wants be absolutely sure about what he’s about to do, so that if he does recommit to PSG, he stays there for the foreseeable future.

Kylian Mbappé to Telefoot: “We are talking with the club, I am also reflecting on it. If I sign it will be to invest myself long term here. I feel good here. I will soon have to make a decision. If I extend, it’s so that I stay”. [@GFFN] 🇫🇷 #PSG @Jon_LeGossip — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021

It’s fair to say that if he does sign, it’ll immediately become extremely unlikely he’ll be leaving until the new deal enters its final stages as well. The price would likely go through the roof, well beyond the €222 million PSG paid for Neymar in 2017 – still the world record.