CONFIRMED: Mesut Ozil joins Fenerbahce

It has now been officially confirmed by both clubs, as well as the player himself, that Mesut Ozil has left Arsenal and joined Fenerbahce.

Ozil arrived to Arsenal from Real Madrid back in 2013, and was for a long time a key player under Arsene Wenger. There was a long, overdrawn saga about his future early in 2018, coinciding with the one about Alexis Sanchez, and while the Chilean forward left to join Manchester United in a deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way, Ozil signed a new, highly lucrative contract to stay put. From that point on, he was earning a basic salary of £350,000 per week.

But his form started deteriorating severely as soon as it was signed. That summer, Wenger was replaced by Unai Emery and the new boss soon started omitting Ozil from his team, explaining that the former Germany international didn’t fit in with what he was expecting his players to do, tactics-wise. When Emery was sacked just over a year later and Mikel Arteta took over, Ozil was given another shot, playing regularly until football was stopped due to the pandemic in March 2020. After the forced break, he was never counted on again, and was consequently left out of the squad for both the Premier League and the Europa League in the first half of 2020-21. There was some talk about potentially reinstating him for the second half of the campaign, but it never really looked likely to happen.

In the end, Arsenal agreed to terminate his contract to allow him to join Fenerbahce as a free agent.

In the seven years spent at the Emirates, the 32-year-old represented Arsenal on 254 occasions, scoring 44 goals, providing 77 assists, and helping them win four FA Cup trophies.