Two Serie A Giants Keen On Sead Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac was the first-choice left-back for Unai Emery at the start of the season for Arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether that situation will continue now that Mikel Arteta has taken over at the Emirates Stadium.

But regardless of his role moving forward, two Serie A side are reportedly keen to make a move for the Bosnia-Herzegovina defender. Sky Sports News has reported both Napoli and Roma want to sign the Arsenal full-back during the upcoming January transfer window.

Both sides have enough reasons to think Kolasinac could be a fit. While the San Paolo side are open to bolster their defence and see Kolasinac as an upgrade over Portuguese full-back Mario Rui, Roma are seeing the former Schalke 04 star as the perfect replacement for Aleksandar Kolarov. The Serbian will be 34 next season and is out of contract at the end of the current term.

Kolasinac has two-and-a-half years left to run on his Gunners contract and has made 14 appearances this season. He is expected to start in Arteta’s debut at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.