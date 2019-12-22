Arsenal Considering January Move For Kevin Volland

Embed from Getty Images

Arsenal already have two high-profile forwards in their current squad such as Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and summer signing Nicolas Pepe continues to adapt to life at the Emirates Stadium. However, newly-appointed manager Mikel Arteta would be considering to add another forward into the mix.

According to a report from Sky Sports News, The Gunners are believed to be front-runners on the race to acquire Bayer Leverkusen star forward Kevin Volland, who could be available during the upcoming January transfer window.

The aforementioned report has indicated that several Gunners’ scouts have watched Volland over Leverkusen’s recent matches including the Champions League games. He can play as a centre-forward, but he can also operated as a right winger although he tends to cut inside since he’s left-footed.

Based on his skills set, there’s no question the 27-year-old would fit at the Emirates, especially since Pepe plays on the left while both Aubameyang and Lacazette are better fits through the middle. Arteta is a huge of him and that should be a considerable plus as well.

The Germany international has just 18 months remaining on his Leverkusen contract, and he joined Bayer back in 2016 from another Bundesliga outfit, Hoffenheim. He has been at his best during the current season, since he has five goals and seven assists in 17 Bundesliga appearances with the BayArena outfit.