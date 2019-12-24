Atletico Madrid Looking To Part Ways With Thomas Lemar

Embed from Getty Images

It’s not a secret that Thomas Lemar has struggled to adapt to life at Spain, and the former Monaco winger has not shown the same capacities he evidenced at Monaco since completing his move to Atletico Madrid. The Liga giants are not happy with his performances, either, and they would be open to part ways with the France international if the chance arises.

Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon are well aware of Lemar’s situation, and they are open to discuss a potential move for the winger with Los Colchoneros. There are a few hurdles to overcome if both parties want to get the deal done, though.

First, Atletico Madrid are open to loan Lemar to any club that’s willing to pay a mandatory €72m fee at the end of the current season. That’s a figure Lyon can not pay, however, and they are keen to sign the winger but only on a loan with no obligatory purchase clauses.

Another thing that complicates a potential deal is the fact that Lemar has been clear on his desire of not going to back to France, as he does not want to return to the Ligue 1 any time soon. It will be hard for Lyon to convince him otherwise.

Lemar does not have goals or assists in 21 appearances between La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this term.