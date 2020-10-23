Hakim Ziyech came close to leaving Ajax in 2018

Hakim Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax this summer for a fee reportedly worth €40 million, with the deal agreed as far back as February, but the winger has revealed he came close to leaving the Eredivisie two years earlier.

“Two years ago I was almost moving somewhere else, but it didn’t happen,” said Ziyech, speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United set to take place at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“And for myself, looking back now, I’m happy it didn’t.”

Ajax went on to have a great run to the Champions League semifinals in 2018/19, when they were stopped by Tottenham Hotspur in a stunning manner. Spurs were later beaten in the final 2-0 by Liverpool.