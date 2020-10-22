Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy had doubts about continuing his career in 2014

Chelsea added goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to their ranks from Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer as manager Frank Lampard sought to provide Kepa Arrizabalaga with some real competition after some questionable performances from the Spaniard.

The 28-year-old is now at a big club in the Premier League and a regular Senegal international, but as reported by the BBC, he came close to giving up on his football career altogether six years ago.

“I had to take unemployment support at that time so I could dedicate myself totally to football,” he said.

“If someone had said to me six years ago when I didn’t have a club that I would end up here, I wouldn’t have even bothered looking at or listening to them. I did genuinely have my doubts about whether I would carry on.”