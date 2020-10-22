Chelsea interested in Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria

Chelsea are interested in signing Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach in January or the summer next year, according to Bild reporter Christian Falk.

Zakaria’s football journey started in the youth setup at Swiss side Servette FC, where he was promoted to the first team in January 2015. Impressed by his performances in the second half of that campaign, Young Boys snapped him up in the summer of the same year. They signed him for mere €400,000 and sold him to Monchengladbach two years later for €12 million.

In the three years since then, the 23-year-old midfielder, versatile though primarily defensive, has made a total of 96 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga side, scoring eight goals. He has also established himself as a regular Switzerland international.

As for Chelsea, they spent a lot of money on reinforcements over the summer, signing winger Hakim Ziyech, striker Timo Werner, attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, left-back Ben Chilwell, centre-back Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, manager Frank Lampard still doesn’t appear to be happy with the squad at his disposal. He has the likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, who are both more than capable of performing the role which Zakaria plays at Gladbach, but apparently, that’s not enough.

United and Chelsea have a new transfer rival: FC Bayern also has Denis Zakaria on their list @ManUtd @ChelseaFC @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 21, 2020

Be that as it may, Chelsea reportedly face stiff competition for Zakaria’s signature. Bayern Munich, who often seek to lure the most talented players in the Bundesliga to the Allianz Arena, want him too, as do Manchester United.

Bayern recently lost the services of Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool, and Zakaria could be seen as a prospective replacement for the brilliant Spaniard.