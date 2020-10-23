Real Madrid to consider Raul and Pochettino if Zidane is sacked

Real Madrid will consider appointing Raul Gonzalez or Mauricio Pochettino as head coach in case they decide to part ways with Zinedine Zidane in the coming days, according to AS.

The La Liga champions were surprisingly beaten 0-1 at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium by Cadiz last week. The feeling of shame might have been lessened somewhat due to the fact that their arch-rivals Barcelona suffered the same fate away to Getafe, but another shock was soon to come as they succumbed to Shakhar Donetsk in the Champions League opener on Wednesday, also at home. Midfielder Fede Valverde scored what would have been a very late equalizer in that match, only to see it ruled out after a VAR review.

For Zidane’s team, next comes the El Clasico at the Camp Nou on Saturday, and it is believed that if that a defeat to Barcelona at this particular moment would take the situation into the ‘danger zone’, when the Frenchman’s place in the dugout is concerned. Club president Florentino Perez still believes Zidane is the right man for the job, but that would apparently change if the Catalans manage to keep all three points for themselves.

And if they do decide to sack Zidane, they will consider whether to promote former striker Raul Gonzalez from the Castilla setup, or to offer the job to Mauricio Pochettino, sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after five years and a Champions League final in favor of Jose Mourinho in November last year.