Everton to enter Max Aarons race

Everton have joined the race for the signature of Max Aarons from Norwich City, according to Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Aarons is a product of the academy at Norwich. Having passed through the youth ranks, he was promoted to the first team in 2018. He played a big part in the campaign which saw the Canaries win the Championship the following season and earn Premier League promotion. He was also a standout performer in 2019-20, despite the fact that the team’s effort to stay in the English top flight failed.

The 21-year-old right-back reportedly came very close to joining Barcelona last summer, but the move eventually collapsed. The Catalans are believed to be interested still, despite adding Sergino Dest to their ranks afterwards. More recently, the player’s representatives were contacted by Bayern Munich, with Norwich boss Daniel Farke openly stating that Aarons was the only player in his team to have attracted concrete interest during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti isn’t very happy with his options on the right defensive flank. The only designated player for the role is captain Seamus Coleman, and it seems Ancelotti is keen to bring a younger player in to challenge the 32-year-old Irishman who will be entering the final 12 months of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking of contracts, Aarons is bound to Norwich City until the summer of 2024, which means the Championship club are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee, so wherever he goes, he likely won’t go cheap.