Diego Costa battle rages on

Diego Costa is very much a wanted man these days, ever since his contract with Atletico Madrid was terminated at the turn of the year.

The 32-year-old was reportedly offered a short-term deal by an unnamed club said to be one of the ‘top six’ in the Premier League, but he turned the offer down as he aims to secure employment for at least two years. He was also in talks to move to Turkey and Qatar, but nothing materialized on either front. At the moment, three clubs are believed to be in the running.

One of them is Al Nassr, who wanted to pay him €6 million for 18 months, but Costa apparently asked for €8m for that period, which was something the Saudi club were not prepared to consider and consequently withdrew their interest.

According to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea man is currently in talks with Brazilian side Palmeiras. He supported them in his childhood and now he’s keen on the idea of ending his career there, but their fierce rivals Sao Paulo have also entered the race.

It is believed Sao Paulo have contacted Costa’s representatives with a substantial offer, which he has taken under consideration.

Costa took his first football steps at Barcelona Esporte Clube in Brazil, and arrived to Braga in 2006. From there he joined Atletico after only six months. He was then sent on numerous loan spells with the likes of Celta Vigo, Albacete, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano. He returned to the Spanish capital eventually and helped Diego Simeone’s side win the 2014 La Liga title, before leaving on a permanent deal to Chelsea. He spent three and a half years at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League twice, and went back to Atletico in January 2018.