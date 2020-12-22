Manchester United confident of completing Amad Diallo signing

Manchester United are confident that they will be able to complete the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta in January, as planned, according to The Times.

United announced the deal with the Serie A side was in place back in October, with the condition of the 18-year-old winger being able to obtain a work permit in Britain. Diallo was given an Italian passport a few days ago, and now United have applied for a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) certificate from the FA. It is expected to be granted, and then getting the work permit from the Home Office shouldn’t be a problem.

The procedure is likely to take time and United are therefore not expected to confirm the deal immediately when the window opens.

When Diallo arrives, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will decide if he’s ready to join the first team straight away or needs to spent some time with the Under-23 team first.