Tafekusa Kubo aiming for Real Madrid return

Tafekusa Kubo, currently on loan at Villarreal from Real Madrid, is looking for a way to terminate the deal and return to his parent club, according to Marca.

Kubo joined Villarreal on a season-long loan this summer, but his spell there obviously hasn’t worked out the way he had hoped it would. The Japanese attacking midfielder has started only two La Liga games this term, which practically defeats the purpose of his move to the Yellow Submarine, even though he was brought on as a substitute on 11 occasions more in the Spanish top flight. It appears head coach Unai Emery simply hasn’t got much faith in his ability to make things happen on the pitch.

It’s a very different story to the one of last season, when he made 23 league starts for RCD Mallorca and 36 appearances overall, scoring four goals and assisting his teammates five times. This time around, he only has one goal and three assists for Villarreal, and of things don’t change, he can hardly hope to develop enough to be properly considered for a place in the Real Madrid squad any time soon.

As for Los Blancos, they still regard the 19-year-old as one of their future stars, but they are aware that he needs regular game-time to get where they need him to be. During their trip to the Estadio de la Ceramica, they held talks with him and decided to reassess the situation in January, which is now just around the corner.

The young attacking midfielder is under contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.