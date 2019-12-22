Atletico Madrid Interested In Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic has been in a lot of rumour mills in the past six months. During the last summer transfer window, there was talk of the Manchester United midfielder potentially leaving the club, but it became obvious that will not happen due to the Red Devils having a really small pool of midfielders remaining at the club.

But throughout the campaign so far it also became obvious that is just the matter of time when will Matic leave the club. He is not playing much under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Inter Milan have been discussed quite a lot. But now another side is interested in the Serbian international. Atletico Madrid are, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the club that might try and sign him this January.

Matic’s contract ends in the summer of 2020 which means he could leave Old Trafford as a free agent, but Atletico might be ready to pay something in order to get him six months earlier.