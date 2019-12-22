Dortmund Thinking About Mertens

Borussia Dortmund have been known for signing younger players and mostly from Bundesliga sides, taking the best talent (alongside with Bayern Munich) and trying to build a youthful side that could also generate them a lot of money in sales. Sometimes they even think further outside of the box and sign players like Jadon Sancho.

But now they might have a bit different approach, as they are rumoured to be trying to sign an older player. According to Calciomercato, they could go to Naples and sign Napoli striker Dries Mertens this coming January. The Belgian’s contract with Napoli expires at the end of the season and he has so far rejected the Serie A side’s proposals for a new deal.

With the turmoil at Napoli being almost constant, Dortmund could land the 32-year-old with a bid of just €10 million, according to the same report, as Mertens is potentially set to leave on a free in the summer.