Villarreal consider January move for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Villarreal are contemplating the plausibility of the idea to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham this January, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Serbia international, his country’s all-time top scorer who just booked their place at the 2022 World Cup with a late winner against Portugal this month, has been wreaking havoc in the English second tier. He has so far scored 21 goals, along with producing five assists, in no more than 18 Championship matches.

Villarreal are apparently considering a €16 million offer for his signature. However, it’s not very likely for Fulham to be open to any such deal in the middle of the season when they’re hoping to earn direct Premier League promotion.

The Cottagers are in a very strong position – Mitrovic signed a new five-year deal in August this year.