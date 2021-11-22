Matthijs de Ligt focused on Champions League dream with Juventus amid future speculation

Matthijs de Ligt insists he is fully focused on Juventus and their task of winning the Champions League this term, which appears to have been given the highest priority at the moment.

Having won all four matches played so far, the Old Lady currently top Group H of UEFA’s elite club competition, ahead of trophy holders Chelsea, Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo. Things aren’t looking nearly as well in the Serie A – they sit in eighth place with 21 points from 13 matches, 11 less than Napoli and AC Milan at the top of the table.

De Ligt is believed to be in talks with the club over a new contract, even though his current one doesn’t expire before the end of the 2023-24 season. There has been talk about a potential move away from Turin in recent months, but the 22-year-old defender is adamant the speculation is not affecting his determination to do well with Juventus.

“At this moment I just focus on what I have to do on the pitch, how to help the team to improve our place in the table,” the Dutch international has been quoted in replying to a direct question about the said negotiations.

“Winning this trophy with this jersey is a dream, not just for me, but for everyone. We are improving game after game and we want to continue in this way.”

De Ligt has started eight Serie A matches this term so far. He came on as a substitute once, sat through three matches on the bench and missed one completely through injury. It’s fair to say he’s been an important player for Massimiliano Allegri’s team.