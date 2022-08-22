Wolves and Stuttgard in talks over Sasa Kalajdzic

Wolverhampton Wanderers and VfB Stuttgart are currently discussing a proposed transfer of Sasa Kalajdzic from the Mercedes-Benz Arena to the Molineux, according to Sky Sports.

Kalajdzic, even though of Serbian descent, was born in Wien and represents Austria at international level, with four goals in 15 caps so far. Standing 6’7” tall, the 25-year-old obviously represents a significant aerial threat for defences, which arguably makes him well-suited for the physical challenges of the Premier League.

Having played for several clubs at different youth levels, Kalajdzic broke into the first team at Admira Wacker in 2017 and made his way to Stuttgart two years later for a reported fee of around €1.75m. Since then, he’s gone on to make a total of 60 appearances for the German club in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and contributing 12 assists.

The Bundesliga club now demand at least €25m to allow Kalajdzic to leave a year before his contract is up, but even though the negotiations are believed to be in an advanced stage, there is a significant gap between the valuations of his services by the two clubs – Wolves are currently willing to pay no more than €17.75m (£15m). Nonetheless, with the player keen to make the move and his contract moving closer to its end, it’s expected that a compromise will be found before the transfer window is closed.

Earlier this summer, reports suggested Kalajdzic was targeted by Benfica as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Darwin Nunez, and it is also believed that Manchester United were considering a move.