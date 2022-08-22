Thomas Meunier denies desire to leave Borussia Dortmund

Some media in Germany have been claiming that Thomas Meunier was unsettled and Borussia Dortmund and was pushing to leave the club. However, as relayed by Sky Sports, the defender has denied those rumours, labeling them as “propaganda”.

The 30-year-old Belgium international with 56 caps to his name, who prefers to play on the right defensive flank, joined Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2020. Having struggled with injuries and competed against club icon Lukasz Piszczek for the place in the team for a while, he’s accumulated 62 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Manchester United are believed to be monitoring Meunier with a view of a move for his services, but that would first depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving Old Trafford, and then United’s ability to strike an agreement with Dortmund, who have no need or intention to sell at the moment.