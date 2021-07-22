PSG interested in Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 for around €100 million, and though he was seen at a time as a player that could spark the club’s return to greatness, his future has never ceased to be a source for speculation. For a long time he was linked with Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane apparently keen to sign him during his days in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it never happened. A potential return to Juventus has also been mentioned.

His performances on the pitch varied too. Some of them were truly superb, but there were also less notable ones, just when his team needed his influence the most. There have also been cases of disciplinary issues during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge of the team.

However, as things stand, Pogba could soon return to his homeland and join the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG.

The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with United. There have been talks between the club and Mino Raiola, who represents the Frenchman, about a possible extension, but Pogba is apparently keen to keep all his options open at the moment.

PSG are seriously working on strengthening their ranks after finishing second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season and getting knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City in the semifinals.

Nonetheless, there has been no official contact between PSG and United over Pogba so far.