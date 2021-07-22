Emile Smith Rowe signs new Arsenal contract

Emile Smith Rowe has ended the speculation around his immediate future by signing a new contract with Arsenal, the Gunners have officially confirmed. The attacking midfielder is now set to remain at the Emirates until the summer of 2026.

The 20-year-old caught the eye with impressive performances throughout the 2020-21 season, having made the most of the opportunity which presented itself after manager Mikel Arteta decided to freeze Mesut Ozil out of the squad. His position was strengthened further when the former Germany international left the club on a permanent basis in January.

In 37 competitive appearances across all competitions last season, Smith Rowe contributed seven goals and seven assists. Arsenal rejected two offers from Aston Villa for his services this summer.