Leeds United Planning Edinson Cavani Switch

Leeds United have secured promotion to the English Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 season, and Marcelo Bielsa’s team is looking to assemble a competitive squad to replicate what Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United have accomplished in recent years.

The Whites have already secured the loan of winger Jack Harrison for one more season, but Bielsa wants more. The Argentinian wants a proven goalscoring threat to partner up with Patrick Bamford upfront, and the latest name to get linked with a move to Elland Road is none other than Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international is a free agent following his departure from PSG, and he is reportedly looking to remain in Europe until, at least, the end of 2022 calendar year. Leeds United would be a great alternative, as he’d be assured of a starting role while playing in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

It remains to be seen if Leeds would be able to afford Cavani, as it’s hard to imagine them paying something even remotely close to the amount the Uruguay international was earning at PSG.

Cavani netted four goals and added two assists in 14 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2019-20 season. He would undoubtedly be an asset for Leeds, but it remains to be seen if they can afford his services.