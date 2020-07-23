Manchester City, PSG Keen On AC Milan Star

Embed from Getty Images

Ismail Bennacer has been one of Milan’s best players during the 2019-20 season, and there is a big chance that he doesn’t return to the Serie A club ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.

According to a report from Alexis Bernard, of Le10Sport, both Manchester City and PSG are keen to approach Milan for the 22-year-old Algeria international. The two giants are likely to compete to see which team gets Bennacer, and this might lead Milan to entertain a bidding war.

Bennacer is one of the most valuable players in the current Milan squad, and they are expecting to receive a fee that exceeds the £45M mark. That might be a steep price, but there is no question Bennacer is worth the money. His versatility and maturity as a holding midfielder are unvaluable.

Bennacer has made 29 Serie A appearances for Milan as a holding midfielder this season. He has scored one goal.